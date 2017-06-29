LBBLoves: Goan Homestays To Laze Around In This Monsoon

A family-run homestay for the last 30 years, the Afonsos speak fluent Portuguese, English, French and Italian. The homestay, with a beautiful walkway and a rooftop terrace overlooking the St Sebastian Chapel, is an extension of their residence.

Why Go

I recommend this homestay to those looking for an authentic Portuguese experience coupled with Goan hospitality. It’s located in the old Latin quarters of Panjim, and there are many restaurants, bars and art galleries around.

Need To Know

This is not the place for someone just looking for a beach to lounge at. They have air conditioned-rooms, and the rooms are clean and comfortable. Great for someone looking for a luxury experience on a budget.

Price: INR 1,950 for two people, one night