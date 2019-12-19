Fresh Food Co Serves Healthy Wraps, Burgers & Rice Combos Which Can't Be Missed

Fresh food co is now known as Ripsey. Ripsey’s healthy food menu consists of Salads, sandwiches, wraps, juices, keto options & gluten free items. We ordered the following items:- 1. Veg Burger 2. Chipotle Wrap 3. Club Sandwich 4. Rice with veggie paneer (combo). Ripsey offers a nice variety of healthy food options such as burgers, sandwiches & wraps with stuffings that aren’t just healthy but tastes yummy 😋 too. The food ingredients used were fresh, the quality was impressive & quantity per order is more than sufficient for two average eaters. Overall Ripsey is a great place to order healthy food without compromising on ingredients, quality & taste. The food is yummy, healthy & light on your tummy.