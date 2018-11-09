Wear A Garden Around Your Neck With These Terrarium Necklaces

A terrarium is a glass enclosure in which plants and moss are grown. Leafy Affair by Supriya Donthi makes miniature terrariums with preserved colourful moss, bark, pebbles in small glasses jars, bulbs and bottles, and held shut with corks. These are then used as jewellery pieces either as pendants attached to chains, earrings or even as part of charm bracelets – you don’t need to take care of it.

The bottles can be in different shapes – oval, square, tear-drop, heart, and our personal favourite are the small square-shaped ones and the bulb-earrings. They can also make coloured terrariums with the glass in blue, lilac, pink, or even green but the transparent ones would best. The selection here is limited and made a few at a time, so you mightn’t get the exact same piece you saw a few months ago now, but they keep updating their page and creating new designs.

You can ask for customised jewellery with your own specifications like which charm in particular {you can ask for cool ones like dragonflies too}, and the colours of the moss, but allow for more time in shipping and an additional charge of INR 200. The jewellery comes wrapped in bubble paper and a cardboard box, so it won’t get crushed or damaged en route.

Price: between INR 699–1,099 {no extra shipping charge}