This Dessert Parlour Offers Berry Blast Sundae, Oreo Churros & More

The Bombay Churros has recently opened near High Street Phoenix. It's a small place, but the churros here are great. I tried a few of them and got a good sugar rush too. Here's what all I tried: Berry Blast Sundae - If you're fond of strawberry, then you should try this one. It's a churro dipped in strawberry syrup and ice cream, and it's served in a glass Chef's Special Sundae - This has the same preparation, but the base is chocolate Oreo Churros - White chocolate and crushed Oreo over churros Nutella Churros - This one was the best variant considering I love Nutella Everything is on point except for the seating arrangement. It would be amazing if they could add a few stools for people to sit and enjoy these decadent treats.