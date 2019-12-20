A small setup on Khar Danda Road, Eden furnishings is where you should head to, on your next shopping outing.
Get Cute Storage Boxes, Cushion Covers And More At This Khar Shop
Shortcut
What To Buy
A small establishment near Fab India, Eden Furnishings has some off-the-wall options for when you’re bored of the same old furnishing options.They have hand-woven chairs {INR 3500}, cushions, lamps {INR 1,000 onwards}, hand-woven storage boxes {INR 3,000} and dohars at INR 1,300.
So, We're Saying...
If you’re around the area and are looking to score some home decor items, do check this store out.
