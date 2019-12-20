Get Cute Storage Boxes, Cushion Covers And More At This Khar Shop

Home Services

Eden Furnishing & Arts

Khar, Mumbai

Shop 3, Radha Sadan Building, 18th Road, Near Fab India, Opp. Police Chowki, Khar West, Mumbai

Shortcut

A small setup on Khar Danda Road, Eden furnishings is where you should head to, on your next shopping outing.

What To Buy

A small establishment near Fab India, Eden Furnishings has some off-the-wall options for when you’re bored of the same old furnishing options.They have hand-woven chairs {INR 3500}, cushions, lamps {INR 1,000 onwards}, hand-woven storage boxes {INR 3,000} and dohars at INR 1,300.

So, We're Saying...

If you’re around the area and are looking to score some home decor items, do check this store out.
