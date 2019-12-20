Date Night Or Formal Meetings: Savour An Exquisite Range Of Teas At This Iconic Tea Lounge In The City

Can you ever fathom India without its tea drinking culture? Or, Mumbai without its concept of ‘spilling some tea’ over tea? If you, like us, are avid tea drinkers and can't imagine starting your morning without a good brew to get you through the day, we've got some great news to share. You've now got your own exclusive premium lounge, launched by Goodricke Group Limited, that is all set to serve you tea from the pristine tea gardens of Goodricke itself. The Goodricke Teapot lounge, in partnership with the Tea Board Of India, more famously known as Queen's Deck, is a one-stop destination for tea enthusiasts across the city.

What we're really excited about is being transported back in time to an era gone by, where tea was the norm of the day, a ritual that stood the test of time over decades. This is precisely what the Queen's Deck has brought back - the ancient oriental culture of sipping tea as a way of life. Their tea is sourced directly from Goodricke’s own tea gardens, where you have more than 30 varieties to choose from. What’s more, you can pick your tea depending on the time of day - there for a lunch date? Try their lunch teas! You can even carry home your favourite tea as they sell their teas too.

Mumbai, as a city, has a plethora of options when it comes to this natural favourite. We're talking about Irani chai, the humble cutting chai, kulhad chai and so much more, but what makes Queen's Deck special is that you'll get to try a host of new (and old) favourites in a variety of flavours that are so inherently Indian, but still foreign to our taste buds.

Apart from an array of tea pairings and a specially curated menu in terms of tea flavours, you'll also find a wide range of exotic nibbles in the form of biscotti, cookies and other tea accompaniments. There’s a wide range of European cuisine to choose from, so you have enough to entice you all day. We got to pair some delicious Turkish Mint Tea and the evergreen Bombay Masala Chai with crowd favourites like the Italian roast chicken, the watermelon feta salad (a good kick of sweet and sour) and the Keema stuffed in Brioche, with the classic sunny-side up egg to make it a meal worth coming back for.