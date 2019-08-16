A heritage home stay just two hours away from Mumbai!

We found this place online while searching for a weekend stay for an offsite meeting. The name is Nivaant Farms located at Karjat. We decided to have our offsite at this place as it looked picturesque. The place is made artistically and the decor is beautiful. It gives you a very heritage stay kind of a feeling! The bungalow is spacious with 5 bedrooms, swimming pool, home theatre and a huge lawn. It accommodates 20 guests at a time. The owner has made sure there is everything possible amenity is available for the guests. The staff is very courteous and their service is amazing. It is a must-visit with your family.