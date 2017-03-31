Dedicated to Lord Pataleshwar – the god of the underwater world and Lord Shiva, these caves date back to the 8th century, carved out in the Rashtrakuta period. The temple boasts of ornate carvings and is made out of basalt. The caves is also known for its museum – it’s listed in the Guinness Book of Records for a grain of rice which has 5,000 characters inscribed on it.
One Day Trip: Check Out A Guinness World Record At Pataleshwar Caves In Pune
What Is It?
Where Is It?
The caves are located right in the heart of Pune {J.M. Road} and make for a one-day getaway.
How Do I Get There?
If you’re already in Pune, you can reach there by jailing an auto. If you’re going from Mumbai, hail a bus service or take the train.You can also drive down.
What Is Unique About It?
It’s one of the oldest caves that still stands strong. It tries to give an insight into ancient times, their beliefs and the ecosystem.
Don't Leave Home Without...
Travel essentials, sunglasses, sunscreen and snacks.
Also On Pataleshwar Caves
Comments (0)