From Food To After-Party Clean Up: Your Guide To An Epic NYE House Party

How does one create an epic party? Only if there’s alcohol flowing without it running out! Make sure your booze is enough to last the entire night.

Call up Bar Mobile and they’ll set up a bar for you, whatever your budget. If you’re into BYOB, call up Deepak Wines (they deliver in and around Bandra). No cash at home? Deepak Wines will bring a card machine along. In case you wish to buy alcohol at wholesale prices, this is your go-to shop.

