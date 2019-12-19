Fitness Freak? Head To This Cafe For Healthy Food!

Cafes

Protein Rush

Chembur, Mumbai
Fairlawn CHS, Shop 7, VN Purav Marg, Chembur, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Protein Rush is a tiny cafe with vibrant ambience. This place is a paradise for Gymnastics people. I went here with a friend for lunch on Monday. I ordered the Spaghetti Aglio Olio and it was excellent. The pasta was perfectly al dente, the oil of good quality combined with the right amount of Garlic. It’s Gluten-free multigrain spaghetti tossed with Olive Oil Garlic Bell Peppers and Parmesan. Not too salty, just perfect. I will visit Protein Rush once again.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Kids, Big Group

