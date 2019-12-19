Fitness Freak? Head To This Cafe For Healthy Food!

Protein Rush is a tiny cafe with vibrant ambience. This place is a paradise for Gymnastics people. I went here with a friend for lunch on Monday. I ordered the Spaghetti Aglio Olio and it was excellent. The pasta was perfectly al dente, the oil of good quality combined with the right amount of Garlic. It’s Gluten-free multigrain spaghetti tossed with Olive Oil Garlic Bell Peppers and Parmesan. Not too salty, just perfect. I will visit Protein Rush once again.