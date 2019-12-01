We Felt That: This Brand Has Cute Handcrafted Products

Felt Fetish, the name itself spells out what this brand is all about. Interestingly, felt isn't really a medium we've seen explored too often and it's refreshing to see a brand that makes this their raison d'etre! There isn't much they haven't explored with respect to the range of products either.

The full spectrum of their products includes everything from stationery like bookmarks, envelopes and business card holders too. If you've got a friend who loves to read and travel, and their Kindle is their best friend, they've got a super cute range of Kindle covers that we loved in seriously adorable patterns - Harry Potter-themed, bear print, owl print and more from INR 499. There's also iPad sleeves, charging pockets, laptop sleeves, passport holders and more. Like your style a little funky? They've also got accessories that you can buy.

Prices are pretty affordable, considering their products are crafted by hand and feature unique designs too. We spotted coaster sets at INR 399, eyewear cases at INR 279, bookmarks at INR 175, and passport holders at INR 599.



