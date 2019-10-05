Quirky Stationery, Rainbow Hues & More: We're In Love With This Korean Brand

We’ve been crushing over Korean drama and K-pop for quite some time now. And why not. They’re super cute. They’re addictive. And it's a rosy little world we all want to be a part of. What if we tell you we’ve found that world wrapped neatly within four walls, right here in Mumbai? Yup, we were stoked too, when we spotted one of the most popular Korean lifestyle and fashion brands – Mumuso - in the tiny lanes of Kandivali. Polished mint green walls and the quirkiest window display adorned with the cutest products – this shop is hard to miss. Enter the store and you’ll be surrounded by hues of pastels, minimalist designs and all things cute. A mix of lifestyle, fashion and utility products – you’ll find all your daily essentials here. Small electronic items and mobile accessories, tiffin and mugs, cutest soft toys, stationery like coloured pens, post its and stickers, kitchen essentials, home slippers and socks, caps and hats, backpacks and a lot more. It’s all at very cost-effective prices as well. Depending on what you choose to pick, they approximate price range starts from INR 100 and upwards. Mumuso opened doors its in 2018, by launching stores in Kolkata and Mumbai. And they plan on expanding in India by opening hundreds more in the next few years. Yaayyy! As of now, there are two stores in Mumbai – in Bandra and Kandivali. Spoiler Alert: this store looks a LOT like our favourite Miniso, but it’s not. The collection, the vibe and the cuteness. Everything. We almost mistook this one to be Miniso. However, the former is Japanese and the latter is Korean.