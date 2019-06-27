Spread It: Head To This Vintage Shop To Get Rare Carpets For Home

While we adorn our walls with quirky wallpapers and ceilings with elegant chandeliers – we almost always forget about the floor. So, we’re saying, give your floor the same care and attention they deserve. And, carpets are the safest bet. They feel easier on feet, they’re handy and add the much-needed drama. And we’ve found you one of the well-established and an exclusive carpet shop called Venjara Carpets which is located in Babulnath. Established in 1961, they’re undoubtedly pioneers in the carpet market offering a range of products including rugs, wall-to-wall carpets, customised carpets, artificial grass etc. The carpets which are made in India are hand-knotted ( a special technique of carpet making) carpets which are made using traditional skills of artisans from states like Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh etc. A part of their collection is imported as well from countries like Saudi Arabia, Belgium, Japan and Germany. And over the three decades of their operation, their carpets have made way to not just households, but various corporate offices, hotels and restaurants, and government organisations. And depending on your needs or the fabric, size or design you’re looking for, they even customise the carpets and rugs. The price range of their services start from INR 10 per sq feet and go up to INR 10,000.