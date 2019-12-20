Keep It Contemporary: This Women's Label Has A Versatile Collection

Looking for contemporary affordable fashion? We've found a homegrown brand that's got a versatile collection with plenty of cute options that won't break the bank. Browse the collection for everything from basics to tops, casual dresses, sweatshirts, jackets, bottom wear.

Daily wear essentials include solid colour tunics and tops, strappy and shirt dresses with asymmetric designs, cozy sweatshirts that you can burrow into in the cold, smart blazers to pair with trousers for that formal look that's perfect for your inner boss lady, simple shrugs that pair great with denims, and trousers in everything from pleated to flared and high-waisted options.

As for the prices, they're pretty budget-friendly too. They've got a whole collection under INR 699. Plus tops from INR 1199, dresses from INR 1599, jackets and shrugs from INR 1999, and bottoms from INR 1499.