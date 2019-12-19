Cafe Bahar's: Relish Homemade Food On A Banana Leaf

Casual Dining

Taste Of Malabar

Fort, Mumbai
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

84, 85 & 86, Janmabhoomi Marg, Fort, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Cafe Bahar's-Taste of Malabar serves the best of authentic Kerala cuisine. It doesn't boast fancy interiors serves simple food on a banana leaf and is nestled in a lane at Fort. The must-have items on their menu are the Chicken Nadan Curry, Appams, Porottas, and Payasam. They also have a special breakfast buffet were you eat and enjoy for Rs 70/- without any limit. Traditional snacks items are also on display table where you choose your favourite and buy it. Overall, the staff was very friendly and the ambience was pretty okay.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Kids

