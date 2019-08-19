Ikat Goes Quirky With Hyderabad-Based French Knot Studio

Hyderabad-based The French Knot Studio could be any ikat lover’s paradise. From home decor to personal accessories, you’re in for some textile fun!\

Ikat, usually associated with simplistic, classy styles, gets a quirky twist at The French Knot Studio, started by Kamini Krishnaraj. The online store houses hand bags, home linen and Indo-Western outfits where a variety of ikat styles have been explored and quirked to perfection. Tea-length polka dotted dresses, short frocks in empire silhouettes, casual anti-fit ones for summer and very interesting kalamkari dresses are what we’re going gaga over. Totes in colours of the Rubik’s Cube that you can store your whole world in and small clutches for those short walks in the neighbourhood, these ikat bags can totally amp up your style quotient.

Box-pleated dresses in handwoven ikat and handloom cotton, cute summer dresses, pretty midi-skirts, crop tops all made with vegetable dyes are among the cool finds here. But what we love most is one of their dresses made out of double ikat, a rare Indonesian technique. We also love that they’re a cruelty-free brand and believe in using sustainable methods.

If you love ikat as much as we do, check out The French Knot for a quirky, chic and very different take.