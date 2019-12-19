Vegan Delicacies, Healthy Pizzas & More: Indulge In A New Menu At Sorrentina By Foodhall

I've always loved everything about Foodhall- from the gourmet loot at the store to the delicious Italian food they serve at Sorrentina, there's nothing to not like. And they're showering us with more love by with their newly launched menu. Given how much I adore Italian food, I had to check out their fabulous new seasonally-inspired menu. As you may have already understood, the new menu is all about making the most of freshest seasonal ingredients. And with that, also keeping in mind all of our dietary preferences. That's right- the new menu has dishes for everyone - for those on keto-diet, those who're vegan, those who prefer gluten-free food and for those who, well, just want to indulge. From the new menu, I tried the 'Under The Sorrentino Sun'- a super fresh and tangy salad and followed that up with the soup of the day (which, by the way, came smelling and tasting of fresh truffle). When here, definitely try the pizza, and I strongly recommend having the Salame Piccante- it's crispy and super delicious. They have many other vegan and gluten-free options too. I absolutely couldn't miss the risotto so I dug right into the Risotto Al Funghi. It was full of mushrooms and truffle oil, and just what I needed to have. To end the meal, I chose their exceptional Tiramisu, a house specialty and there's no way one can leave Sorrentina without having it. In conclusion, do not miss a trip to Sorrentina by Foodhall. It's absolutely worth your times and money.