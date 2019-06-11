Good location overlooking the lake, many activities available kayaking, cycling, lake boating, decent food. Rooms are good with a decent view. First floor rooms have the best view. Food quality is the decent place is ideal for families and groups. You can combine your stay with treks, Nasik vineyard visit or camping Pro tip book on website or apps to save money on site prices are high. They also have day picnic option without stay
Book This Beautiful Resort For An Amazing Weekend Getaway
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The pool was dirty you can see the green colour in images, pricing is better on apps don't book on site. Carry your poison and dry snacks as there are no options nearby.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹3,000+
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets.
Also On JenJon Lake Vaitarna Resort
