Trek For All The Beginners To Karnala

Easy one-day trek ideal for beginners. Bird Sanctuary has many small trails marked inside the park. You will find many pre-wedding shoots happening at Karnala. It has a small zoo for kids. Play area for kids. Canteen which starts at 10 AM is run by local Adivasi women. They also have a green initiative you can collect garbage bag from office and help keep the forest clean. Trek to Karnala Fort is well marked. Karnala Fort has many beehives be careful once you summit it.