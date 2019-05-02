Find Crafted Contemporary Clothing With An Indian Inspiration At Kilol

While most people know Turner Road for its upscale jewelry and haute couture boutiques, you will find a few other offerings if you take the time to explore. One such boutique is Kilol. Inspired by the Sanskrit word 'to play', Kilol offers a contemporary spin or play on traditional designs like Indian blockprint and handloom weaves. Made for the modern Indian lifestyle, their clothing, home decor and more add a refreshing touch to wardrobe or home. The spacious store is thematically arranged into colour schemes and styles, making it oh-so-easy to browse per your taste. What will you find here, you might ask? There's pretty, handblock printed quilts, cushion covers, and bedcovers for the home. There's cute cotton summer dresses that are perfect for the summer heat, flowing skirts, and light, wearable shorts. There's kurtas and kurtis too, and ethnic sets if you're too bored to mix and match your outfits. Kurtis started at INR 1,050, quilts from INR 2,800, sarees at INR 2,250, corduroy skirt at INR 1610, short jacket at INR 1,910 and summer shorts from 560.