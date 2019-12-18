Mango Falooda To Malai Rabdi, This Outlet Is A Must-Visit For All Dessert Lovers!

Kulfidaar Kafe, a new outlet in the Ghatkopar khau Galli area. What I loved about this place is even if it is small, the ambience was totally cool. The staff was very polite, friendly with the customers. They had a range of varieties of Falooda, Milkshakes, Live rabdi. Go with your family and friends you don't want to miss it. So I ordered the following things. 1)Mango Falooda - Which included Rabdi, syrup, and Falooda. I did love the taste of it. 2) Guava Peru kulfi - This kulfi was just incredible. The chatpata taste of this is the specialty of this kulfi. Would recommend it to everyone 3) Lastly, I had the Chef Special Live Rabdi. And as the name suggested it was special. It includes Oreo biscuits, Lotus biscoff biscuit, Gems with Malai rabdi. Do not miss this one out. You will totally enjoy no doubt about it.