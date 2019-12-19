LBBPicks: This Shopping Secret That What Wear How Swears By

I love that they carry international brands like Old Navy, River Island, Zara and Hollister at very very reasonable rates.

I refill my wardrobe from here. I recently picked up a really nice New Look shirt jacket in army green with thread embroidery. It’s a very boho shirt, it’s still tagged in my closet.

Hemal, the other co-founder of What Wear How, picked up some nice whites for the summer. She got a white shortall and styled it with ankle-high gladiators. We’ve shopped for a Hollister singlet dress, linen pants, Gap checkered shirts and lots more from here.