Le Mill In Colaba Redefines Luxury For Us And Here's Why You Should Check It Out

With an area spanning 4,000 sq. ft. (that's a lot of space) Le Mill is situated amongst the beautiful and iconic bylanes in a heritage building in Colaba and might miss the eye if not looked out for. Enter the store, and we promise you'll be transformed into a world where everything is sparkly, glittery and simply pretty. In fact, their tagline which is 'Eyes in Paris, Heart In Mumbai' pretty much sums up their store concept.

Initially established as a concept store that ran out of Wadi Bunder in 2011, the brand opened their Colaba store in 2015 and it has been flocked by almost every person who passes by ever since, thanks to the Indo-European aesthetic that just makes you want to spend all your time at the store. They house multiple fashion and design brands, both Indian and international and provide a space where one can comfortably experience both before making a choice and settling on something.

Check out the gorgeous crockery collection from famous brands such as Design Temple, Objectry, Ware Innovation that will simply give you another outlook towards what we eat our food in, everyday. Unisex perfumes from Bombay Perfumery, ready-to-wear clothing and more for women (skirts, dresses, gowns, coats and even nightwear) from top-notch brands such as Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, Chloe, Celine, and Balmain (that are exclusively stocked at Le Mill), clothing for men from Kos, Kardo, and Pero, and well-curated iconic furniture (tables, chairs, sofas) from Casegoods and Phantom Trends.

The store also has a shop-in-shop of Gem Palace, a brand that holds the legacy of being the jewellers to the Mughal emperors, maharajas and maharanis (interested already?). Their collections include antique jewels from the coffers of maharajas to contemporary designs that are studded with the precious gemstones.



Le Mill brings to the world exquisite teas by No. 3 Clive Road, a brand that serves lip-smacking full-leaf teas that will shake up the tea connoisseur in you.