LBBLoves: The Snacks At This Movie Hall In Bandra Are A Game-Changer

Le Reve, translated into ‘the dream’ from French, is fancier and cushier than most movie theatres we know. We, the people of LBB, are self-declared movie-buffs and caught a show at this singe-screen theatre. As the lift opens up on the third floor, we hear the sounds of soft Parisian music floating our way. We know we’ve reached this French-style theatre.

The white marble floor and the walls with fleur-de-lis style décor engraved on it, black crystal chandelier and the music combined made it one of the fanciest theatres we have visited. Inside the main screen hall, it is equipped with a 4k projector and has a Dolby Atmos Sound System.

The seats were comfortable, and the theatre has hints of burgundy and literal roses embedded in the wall.