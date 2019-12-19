Classy & Chic: Keep Cool With Linens From This Contemporary Label

It's all about timeless pieces here, fashion that can remain with you year on year, a complete (and refreshing) antitheses to the fast-fashion trends of today. Designs created and curated by the in-house teams blend traditional elements with modern flair, making way for intriguing silhouettes, eye-catching styles and patterns a cut above the norm.

We liked their flowing palazzos at INR 5,050 that come in a range of wearable colours from grey to navy blue. Floral skirts remind us of sunny summer afternoons, priced at INR 7,250 and their easy-to-wear jumpsuits are comfortable to live in, priced at INR 8,400. It doesn't just stop at clothing though, there is also a beautiful collection of footwear like joothis at INR 2,500 and statement neck pieces like the hemp-and-jute rope Masai Loop Necklace at INR 3,000.