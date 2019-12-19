Classy & Chic: Keep Cool With Linens From This Contemporary Label

Clothing Stores

By Kaveri

Fort, Mumbai
4.9

Navbharat House, 6, 7 & 8, B Bharucha Road, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai

Homegrown Indian fashion label, By Kaveri draws from global trends and adds a wonderful twist on classic linen styles. One of the most comfortable and wearable fabrics, we love linen both for its trendy as well as its practical appeal. 

What Makes It Awesome

It's all about timeless pieces here, fashion that can remain with you year on year, a complete (and refreshing) antitheses to the fast-fashion trends of today. Designs created and curated by the in-house teams blend traditional elements with modern flair, making way for intriguing silhouettes, eye-catching styles and patterns a cut above the norm. 

We liked their flowing palazzos at INR 5,050 that come in a range of wearable colours from grey to navy blue. Floral skirts remind us of sunny summer afternoons, priced at INR 7,250 and their easy-to-wear jumpsuits are comfortable to live in, priced at INR 8,400. It doesn't just stop at clothing though, there is also a beautiful collection of footwear like joothis at INR 2,500 and statement neck pieces like the hemp-and-jute rope Masai Loop Necklace at INR 3,000.

What Could Be Better

The brand is somewhat pricier than your average fast-fashion label, but we think the quality of design and thought that goes into each line makes this worth it if you're willing to shell out a little extra.
