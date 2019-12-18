Malad East

Cafes
image - Xotik Cafe
Cafes

Xotik Cafe

Cute Cafe Offering Amazing Food & Delicious Freak Shakes At Insane Prices
Malad East
Clothing Stores
image - Shimmers Design Company
Clothing Stores

Shimmers Design Company

From Chic Lehangas To Stylish Gowns: Fulfil Your Wedding Trousseau Goals At This Store
Malad East
Parks
image - Sheila Raheja Manoranjan Udyan
Parks

Sheila Raheja Manoranjan Udyan

Do Some Yoga Or Jog Your Way To Health At This Park In Malad East
Malad East
Gaming Zone
image - Namco
Gaming Zone

Namco

Have You Been To India's First Japanese Entertainment Zone In Oberoi Mall?
Goregaon East
Florists
image - Guncha
Florists

Guncha

Fresh Flowers, Choco-Bouquets & Gift Hampers: Check Out Guncha Florists In Oberoi Mall
Goregaon East
Casual Dining
image - Olive Bistro
Casual Dining

Olive Bistro

For Mediterranean & European Food, Head To Oberoi Mall
Goregaon East
Breweries
image - British Brewing Company
Breweries

British Brewing Company

This Brewing Company Is A Perfect Place To Chill Over A Few Beers
Goregaon East
Gift Shops
image - Wanna Party
Gift Shops

Wanna Party

Get The Party Started With Singing Balloons Or Lego Plates From This Wild Store
Goregaon East
Home Décor Stores
image - The Bombay Store
Home Décor Stores

The Bombay Store

This Century-Old Decor Store Will Ensure You Have An Instagram-Worthy Home
Goregaon East
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Le15 Petit Cafe
Fast Food Restaurants

Le15 Petit Cafe

Binge On Savoury Crêpes, Dessert Waffles And More At This Café in Goregaon
Goregaon East
Lounges
image - Farzi Cafe
Lounges

Farzi Cafe

A Modern Indian Bistro With Some Insane Twists
Goregaon East
Casual Dining
image - Cream Centre
Casual Dining

Cream Centre

Fast Food Fave: Cream Center In Goregaon Is Apt For Those Evening Cravings
Goregaon East
Casual Dining
image - Asia Kitchen By Mainland China
Casual Dining

Asia Kitchen By Mainland China

Best Asian Culinary
Goregaon East
Bars
image - Goregaon Social
Bars

Goregaon Social

Seize The Season: Social Has Got Us Super Excited About Their Monsoon Menu!
Fine Dining
image - Kangan - The Westin
Fine Dining

Kangan - The Westin

Check Out Their Gigantic Yet Delicious Thali
Goregaon East
Casual Dining
image - Kakori House Rest-O-Bar
Casual Dining

Kakori House Rest-O-Bar

Lookout For This Place That Serves One Of The Best North Indian Cuisines
Goregaon East
Fast Food Restaurants
image - IndiKitchen
Fast Food Restaurants

IndiKitchen

Indikitchen Serves Amazing North Indian Food, Order Right Away!
Goregaon East
Casual Dining
image - Esora
Casual Dining

Esora

The World Of Esora
Goregaon East
Bakeries
image - Monginis
Bakeries

Monginis

Cakes, Chips & More: Have A Slice Of Nostalgia At This Old Cake Shop In The City
Malad West
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Hotel Gopal Krishna
Fast Food Restaurants

Hotel Gopal Krishna

This South Indian Resturant Has Been Serving Delicious Food Since 1936
Malad West
Accessories
image - Bag Hee Bag
Accessories

Bag Hee Bag

Bag It: Ace Your Traditional Outfits With These Chic Clutches And Handbags
Malad West
Clothing Stores
image - RajKamal
Clothing Stores

RajKamal

Head To RajKamal For Linen Trousers, Dresses And Jackets Made-To-Order
Malad West
Street Food
image - Sandwiches Stall
Street Food

Sandwiches Stall

We Love This Tiny Stall In Malad Serving Over 50 Kinds Of Sandwiches!
Malad West
