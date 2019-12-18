Explore
Malad East
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Malad East
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Clothing Stores
Bars
Home Décor Stores
Bakeries
Boutiques
Lounges
Xotik Cafe
Cute Cafe Offering Amazing Food & Delicious Freak Shakes At Insane Prices
Malad East
Shimmers Design Company
From Chic Lehangas To Stylish Gowns: Fulfil Your Wedding Trousseau Goals At This Store
Malad East
Sheila Raheja Manoranjan Udyan
Do Some Yoga Or Jog Your Way To Health At This Park In Malad East
Malad East
Namco
Have You Been To India's First Japanese Entertainment Zone In Oberoi Mall?
Goregaon East
Guncha
Fresh Flowers, Choco-Bouquets & Gift Hampers: Check Out Guncha Florists In Oberoi Mall
Goregaon East
Olive Bistro
For Mediterranean & European Food, Head To Oberoi Mall
Goregaon East
British Brewing Company
This Brewing Company Is A Perfect Place To Chill Over A Few Beers
Goregaon East
Wanna Party
Get The Party Started With Singing Balloons Or Lego Plates From This Wild Store
Goregaon East
The Bombay Store
This Century-Old Decor Store Will Ensure You Have An Instagram-Worthy Home
Goregaon East
Le15 Petit Cafe
Binge On Savoury Crêpes, Dessert Waffles And More At This Café in Goregaon
Goregaon East
Farzi Cafe
A Modern Indian Bistro With Some Insane Twists
Goregaon East
Cream Centre
Fast Food Fave: Cream Center In Goregaon Is Apt For Those Evening Cravings
Goregaon East
Asia Kitchen By Mainland China
Best Asian Culinary
Goregaon East
Goregaon Social
Seize The Season: Social Has Got Us Super Excited About Their Monsoon Menu!
Kangan - The Westin
Check Out Their Gigantic Yet Delicious Thali
Goregaon East
Kakori House Rest-O-Bar
Lookout For This Place That Serves One Of The Best North Indian Cuisines
Goregaon East
IndiKitchen
Indikitchen Serves Amazing North Indian Food, Order Right Away!
Goregaon East
Esora
The World Of Esora
Goregaon East
Monginis
Cakes, Chips & More: Have A Slice Of Nostalgia At This Old Cake Shop In The City
Malad West
Hotel Gopal Krishna
This South Indian Resturant Has Been Serving Delicious Food Since 1936
Malad West
Bag Hee Bag
Bag It: Ace Your Traditional Outfits With These Chic Clutches And Handbags
Malad West
RajKamal
Head To RajKamal For Linen Trousers, Dresses And Jackets Made-To-Order
Malad West
Sandwiches Stall
We Love This Tiny Stall In Malad Serving Over 50 Kinds Of Sandwiches!
Malad West
