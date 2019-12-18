Explore
Navi Mumbai
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Navi Mumbai
Social Beans Cafe
Amazing English Breakfast & Mocktails At This Instragammable Cafe In Navi Mumbai
Navi Mumbai
Classic Restaurant & Bar
Unmissable: This Classic Restaurant Is The Perfect Spot For Fun Games, Delectable Food & Incredible Time
Navi Mumbai
Aayush Resort
Tropical Paradise: This Palace-Like Resort Is Only An Hour Away From Mumbai
Navi Mumbai
Bruciato Food Factory
No Servers Here: This City Restaurant Will Let You Place Your Order On Clipboards
Navi Mumbai
The Fan Club
Hum Saath Saath Hain: We Found Two Bollywood-Themed Restobars & You Have To See The Photos
Navi Mumbai
Ajmera I-Land
Get Off The Roads & Release Your Need For Speed At This New Go-Karting Arena
Wadala
Carnival Imax Wadala
Watch As Many Movies In The Theatres As You Want For INR 149 Only
Chembur
Ajmera IndiKarting
Get Off The Roads & Release Your Need For Speed At This New Go-Karting Arena
Wadala
Patrao's Kitchen
This New Chembur Eatery Serves Prawns Koliwada, Tandoori Broccoli & More North Indian Delights
Chembur
Serenity Blissful Living
#LBBLoves: This New Decor Store Is Selling Unique, One-Off Pieces For Your Home
Wadala
Green Leaf Store
This Secret Ceramic Store Has Colourful Planters Starting At INR 150
Chembur
Jhama Sweets
Head To Jhama Sweets In Chembur For Amazing Sweets, And Chaat, Too!
Chembur
Hotel Mayur
Head Over To This Pocket Friendly Restaurant To Relish Good North Indian Food
Chembur
Raj Restaurant
Partying In Chembur? Call Raj Bar If It's 3AM And The Booze Is Running Low
Chembur
VIG Refreshment
Chembur Peeps, Why Didn't You Tell Us About The Amazing Chole Bhature At Vig?
Chembur
Sind Pani Puri House
Sind Pani Puri House In Chembur Has The Best Chaat In Town!
Chembur
Paras Chana Bhandar
Satiate Your Chaat Craving At This Tiny Little Place In Chembur
Chembur
Sainath Dhaba
The Chhole Kulchas At This Small Chembur Joint Are For Homesick North Indians
Chembur
Pot Pourri
Head To This Restaurant For An Unlimited Scrumptious Breakfast Buffet At Just INR 400
Chembur
Pauze Cafe Lounge
Burgers, Beers & Cheers: Hit Up This New Lounge In Mumbai For A Night Out With Friends
Chembur
The Bombay Fish & Chips Co
Fish Supper, Dear? Get Ready To Unite Over Fish & Chips, Tuna Pizza & More At This New Eatery
Chembur
Copper Chimney
Copper Chimney's New Outlet Has A New Menu With Amazing Delicacies
Chembur
Sandy's Den
Good Food, Cocktails & Crazy Times At This Den In Chembur
Chembur
Chawla's Dhaba
Head To Chawla's In Sion Koliwada For Dilli-Style Chhole Kulche
Radio Bar
Tune Into This: The Iconic Radio Bar Has Opened Up In Chembur!
Chembur
