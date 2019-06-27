Jungle Jeep ride and followed by night trek through the jungle spotting wild animals like barking deer, spotted deer, mongoose, snakes, fireflies. Night stay will be at a local house enjoy simple home cooked meals morning you can explore towering forts or relax by the lake and watch Kataldhar waterfall views. Afternoon you will descend to Kondana caves 7 km of the 65-degree inclination jungle trek. Reach Karjat by 7 PM and leave for Pune or Mumbai Pro note: Buy good trekking shoes. Only fit people should join such events. Invest in good backpack and rainwear for this trek. Book at Treks & Trails
Trek Alert? Book Your Slot For An Amazing Trek To Kajrat
Mosquitoes and fruit flies being jungle please carry Odomos.
Big Group, Family.
