Trek Alert? Book Your Slot For An Amazing Trek To Kajrat

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Jungle Jeep ride and followed by night trek through the jungle spotting wild animals like barking deer, spotted deer, mongoose, snakes, fireflies. Night stay will be at a local house enjoy simple home cooked meals morning you can explore towering forts or relax by the lake and watch Kataldhar waterfall views. Afternoon you will descend to Kondana caves 7 km of the 65-degree inclination jungle trek. Reach Karjat by 7 PM and leave for Pune or Mumbai Pro note: Buy good trekking shoes. Only fit people should join such events. Invest in good backpack and rainwear for this trek. Book at Treks & Trails

What Could Be Better?

Mosquitoes and fruit flies being jungle please carry Odomos.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Family.