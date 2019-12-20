Style Savvy: This Little Boutique In Mulund Has Stylish Clothes And Shoes

Local stores rarely have the on-trend clothing we’re all so used to seeing all over Instagram. So when we saw the stylish range that Madness Boutique has, we were overjoyed to find the striped palazzos, holographic tops, and lace bustiers we’ve loved seeing online! What drew us in were the mannequins donning faux leather onesies, the Millenial pink jacket dress, and the cool sequinned footwear! The range starts at a very modest INR 259 for the bare basic t-shirts and you’ll get denim jackets, coats and faux suede jackets for INR 1,100 and up. They’ve got jeans, too, in plus sizes and the usual sizes, starting at INR 1,200. Madness also stocks a cool range of shoes, although those are probably more appropriate for nights on the town. The range for shoes starts at INR 699.