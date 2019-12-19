Make New Fronds: Go Here If House Plants Are A Big Dill For You

A short walk away from Ghatkopar Station, we found a nursery which sells unbe-leaf-ably cute succulents, cactii and house plants! All priced a modest INR 40 onwards, there’s a ton of options for every sort of taste - aloe, ferns, ivies and mini-palms. The succulents and cacti will cost you INR 150 and up. There’s a great gift idea for that Pinterest-crazy friend of yours. Wood you be needing pretty planters for your new plants? They’ve got you covered for those, too. Since there are so many options, you could match the patterns/designs to your furniture and upholstery. In fact, there are lovely ceramic windchimes that are perfect for the drab corners of your balcony/bedroom window. If you’re not one for plants that aren’t, well, utilitarian, they’ve got edible plants too! There’s mints, flowers, and lemongrass, amongst many others. So if you’ve been thinking of amping up the oxygen levels at home (by trace amounts…) aloe yourself to splurge on a plant (or five)!