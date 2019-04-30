Jewellery, Bags, Art & More: Our Guide To Colaba's Metro Plaza

Right next to Jaffar Arts is Mahira Shoes, a place that has a great collection of shoes that have lasted us at least 2 years (still wearing my first pair!)

They have all sorts of shoes, from ethnic to contemporary. Their ethnic jutis/sandals start at INR 400 onwards. They have pretty formal shoes for women that start at INR 300 (be sure to bargain here!) Their sneakers are really pretty too, in pastel shades, that start at INR 600. They also have slippers that you can pick up for just INR 250. Steal deal, we think.