Travelling To Lonavala? This Homestay Is Pure Bliss!

Manasi Bungalow: Think Blink and you are there. Aladdin's Magic Lamp indeed. A short drive of 1&1/2 hours to Lonavla and there you are at Lonavla best Nature paradise on Earth. Enjoy the freshly made home meals according to your taste buds. Drink the pure and fresh coconut water from our coconut trees. Enjoy the delicious cuisines traditionally cooked in our kitchen by the staff. Read a book or take dollops of fresh air in the solitude of your company.