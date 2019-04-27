nRoutes is a small store in Dadar that has one of the best collections of quirky jewellery and other accessories that you can find. Like to pay it a visit? Read on.
Terrarium Earrings, Quirky Bags & More: This Dadar Store Is Major Accessory Goals
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
When we entered the store, the first thing that caught our attention was the terrarium earrings, a first for us to try and then, finally, buy! There are rows upon rows of fashion jewellery, where the range starts at INR 200, and tassles (this trend is following us this year!), feather jewellery in multiple colours, and more.
They also have a wide range of bags in all shapes and colours, from statement clutches to practical handbags; stylish slings to wallets, backpacks and more.
What really stood out for us were their chic clutches, two of them especially, one in the shape of an old-fashioned red telephone and the other of cat-eye sunglasses. Both were in the range of INR 2,000 approx.
Pro-Tip
They also have a great range of laptop bags that you can use, in different themes of design, and we picked up an abstract one in pastel shades. If you're looking for good neckpieces and chokers, this is where you should head.
