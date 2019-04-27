Terrarium Earrings, Quirky Bags & More: This Dadar Store Is Major Accessory Goals

When we entered the store, the first thing that caught our attention was the terrarium earrings, a first for us to try and then, finally, buy! There are rows upon rows of fashion jewellery, where the range starts at INR 200, and tassles (this trend is following us this year!), feather jewellery in multiple colours, and more.

They also have a wide range of bags in all shapes and colours, from statement clutches to practical handbags; stylish slings to wallets, backpacks and more.

What really stood out for us were their chic clutches, two of them especially, one in the shape of an old-fashioned red telephone and the other of cat-eye sunglasses. Both were in the range of INR 2,000 approx.