Shoe Goals: You Need These Bohemian Boots By Vajor In Your Wardrobe

Plain all-leather {or faux leather} boots not enough for your boho soul? These boots by Vajor are probably what you’ve been looking for.
What Makes It Awesome
While limited to a dozen, each and every pair of boots they’ve got is delightful. These ankle-length boots come in lace-up and wedge style.
And with details such as fringes, beads, and tribal weave accents, they will look so great when paired with warm leggings, an oversized cardigan, and a woolly muffler.
Pro-Tip
These boots, we feel, are great additions to your rack of shoes if you’ve already got one or two regular boots to go with most of your winter wardrobe. Pick yourself one in tan, brown, black, or marsala—they’re all gorgeous.
Price: Starting at INR 1,990
