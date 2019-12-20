Gold Walls, Fixtures And More: Excelsior Cinema In Fort Has A New Glam Avatar

The single screen cinema which seemed to have shut down the past year left us feeling a little bereft. It’s the age of the multiplexes, we thought solemnly; it’s bound to happen, and we left the thought. A few months later, the news came that Excelsior had now been resurrected. New Excelsior Cinema, as it has now been called was taken charge of by Subhash Ghai’s production house – Mukta Arts.

Gilted with gold, Excelsior 2.0 is as fancy as it gets now. Rose gold lamps, gold matrix-like walls, ceilings The seats are plushy and you will, mark our words, sink into them and consider never leaving them. But if that’s a risk you’re willing to take, this is the cinema for you.

The food remains fairly classic – popcorn tubs, nachos loaded with cheese and the likes. There is an old school touch, however – servers carrying around trays of samosa slung around their neck, selling them in the theatre as though it’s an illegal trade.

Excelsior still is a single screen theatre, screening movies both Hindi & English, and the tickets are priced between INR 100-250 depending on the show timing and day.