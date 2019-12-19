This Newbie In Town Has A Wide Range Of Desserts And Savoury Options

img-gallery-featured
Dessert Parlours

The Chimney Cone Project

Kandivali West, Mumbai
3.6
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Xth Central Mall, Shop 55, Mahavir Nagar, Kandivali West, Mumbai

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

Went here with two of my friends and ordered the following: Honey Chilli Potatoes Savory Chimney Cone and Red Velvet Dessert Chimney Cone. They have got good taste and the cone is properly cooked! Even the stuffing was really delicious both in savoury and dessert cones! The Chimney Cone Project is a new place to try in Mahavir Nagar and would recommend people to drop by this place!

What Could Be Better?

They need to work on their taste a bit!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets

Dessert Parlours

The Chimney Cone Project

Kandivali West, Mumbai
3.6
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Xth Central Mall, Shop 55, Mahavir Nagar, Kandivali West, Mumbai

image-map-default