Aesthetic Décor & Delectable Food At February 30

February 30 is located in Oshiwara. It is very spacious and has an aesthetically pleasing décor. It turns into a party place on the weekends. The staff is also good and hospitable. Mr Imran helped us with some amazing dishes. Food: 1. Naga Paneer Strips: 4/5 Wok tossed paneer mixed in spicy naga chilli sauce. 2. Nachos: 4/5 Nachos were good, served with sour cream, avocado mash and salsa. 3. Chulbul Mushrooms: 5/5 Char rolled mushroom, stuffed with greek feta cheese. This one was one of the best dish and a new variety of mushroom dish. 4. Mac and Cheese: 5/5 It was a mix of various cheese and served hot. We loved the flavour is created. Drinks: 1. Long Island Ice Tea 2. Pipe Dream: A mix of watermelon with vodka and a dash of celery salt and jalapeno For dessert, they had gajar ka halwa with a twist. It was fresh gajar ka halwa served in taco shell drizzled with chocolate sauce. All in all a good place to go with a group of friends to enjoy good food and drinks.