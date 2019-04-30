No Need To Scour Kolkata In This Heat When You Can Get It In Mumbai!

Home Décor Stores

The Cottage

Mahalaxmi, Mumbai
4.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

G-15, Shakti Mills Lane, Mahalakshmi, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The Cottage by Nina is a beautifully done quaint store with a mezzanine floor too. One can feel Kolkatta right here itself and it’s wonderful to be amidst the intricately artisanal works of the master crafters. The shop has an excellent collection of sarees and cushion covers and other dainty little knick knacks too. Beautiful handcrafted Shola works and painstakingly seen embroidered sarees. This place is a must for those who either miss Kolkatta or wish to see the famous arts and crafts of that place.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

