Feel At Home Away From Home At This Cafe

img-gallery-featured
Homestays

House Of Bliss

Lonavala, Lonavla
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Gharkul Society, Valvan, Lonavala, Maharashtra

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Everyone wishes to eat their favourite home-cooked meal even when they are outside on a holiday. Imagine their joy when they discover House Of Bliss Cafe where food is prepared by our in house chefs. And they are pet-friendly so all the more gays. Enjoy sumptuous and delicious food of various varieties and feel at home away from home.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets

Homestays

House Of Bliss

Lonavala, Lonavla
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Gharkul Society, Valvan, Lonavala, Maharashtra

image-map-default