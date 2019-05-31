Everyone wishes to eat their favourite home-cooked meal even when they are outside on a holiday. Imagine their joy when they discover House Of Bliss Cafe where food is prepared by our in house chefs. And they are pet-friendly so all the more gays. Enjoy sumptuous and delicious food of various varieties and feel at home away from home.
Feel At Home Away From Home At This Cafe
Great For
- Getting Down
- Good For Groups
- Romantic
- Sweet Decor
- Great Outdoors
- Vegetarian Friendly
- Zen Mode
- Great Dessert
- Dee-lish
- OMG Cuteness
- Hidden Gem
- Hipster
- Hair On Point
- Roadtrip
- Staycation
- Excellent Service
- So Many Options
- Family Place
- Value For Money
- best of 2016
- Pet Friendly
- Home Décor
- Breakfast
- Live Music
- Gourmet
- Handmade
- Adventure
- Hill Station
- Open Air
- Great Outdoors
- Eco-friendly
- New In Town
- City Secret
- Books
- Rooftop
- Home-made
- Organic
- Great Deals
- For Kids
- Sale
- Pet Friendly
- Free
- Discount Available
- Cheap
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets
Also On House Of Bliss
Comments (0)