This New Dessert House Offers The Best Bailkars Mastani & We Can't Keep Calm!

While wandering through the lanes of Koparkhairne Sector 17, I spotted this Bailkars Firms dessert shop "Mastani House" which was newly opened. Order thier Special Bailkars Mastani, it consists of all balance rich ingredients right from nuts, dry fruits and ice cream to make it taste like the one you taste in Pune. If truth be told, mastani has become one of the most favourite desserts in Pune that one may find in the several must-have lists centred around the city. They also have Pune's famous Katraj Dairy Ice cream in various flavours like Butterscotch, Mango, Vanilla, Pista, Chocolate and Strawberry.