Oh So Creative in Goregaon Allows You To Make Art And Get Art Too

Oh So Creative by Jayshree Tiwari in Goregaon West, is a very unique art studio; one that allows you to 'make art' and 'get art' too. Creative peeps, time to head here! Are you one of those who have always been interested in learning the nuances of various arts, but never found the right avenues and inspiration to do so? Check out Oh So Creative's studio space in Goregaon West where they encourage learning through the various workshops that are conducted. Some of their most popular workshops are on Tanjore paintings, Kerala murals, clay painting, texture paintings, lippan work and decoupage. These workshops are conducted by the in-house experts at Oh So Creative, well-known artists and artisans from all across the country; some of these experts are winners of the President's Award too (isn't that cool enough?). If you're not looking for workshops, but art creations to do up your home, or gifting options, check out their range of boutique and artistic products that cover designer home-decor, chandeliers (INR 1,100 and upwards), candles (INR 250 and upwards), decoupage wedding trays (INR 100 and upwards), designer candles, innovative lamps (INR 2,700 and upwards), upcycled bottles and more. They also offer personalized and corporate gifting options as per your requirements. It's time to deck up your home with their beautiful goodies, so head here real quick!