One Of The Best Treks Around Mumbai During Monsoon

Located amidst the beautiful jungles of Western Ghat, Ratangad Fort is one of the most beautiful architectures to witness in the region and the best way to reach the fort is via trekking through the jungle trails. Ratangad Ratan means Jewel in Hindi. This hill fort is indeed a jewel in all the hill forts here in Sahyadri. It is located in the district of Ahmednagar and is located about 4255 feet above sea level. It lies in the Ajoba mountain range surrounded by great mountains of Kulang, Alang, Kalsubai, Katrabai, Ajoba and Ghanchakkar. Geographically Ratangad is at the banks of Bhandardara lake of Ahmednagar district. With views of the lake and highest mountains in Sahyadris looks very much lost in time. Ratangad has still the remains of the fort with bastions and stone walls. Cave on the top is cut from the rock face and can easily accommodate 25 people at a time. Water cisterns are usually filled with water throughout the year and trekkers use them as a water source.