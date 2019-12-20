Run To This Insta-Worthy Restaurant For Their Delectable Food & Drinks!

Browsing on the internet for a while we decided to try Vicky's kitchen! It is a good spacious restaurant with pleasing interiors. The interiors are perfectly designed and go very well with the name. you'll see kitchen utensils and kitchen related quotes placed attractively everywhere on the walls. The staff here were really attentive and welcoming! They were courteous and ready to help us. Coming to the food, we ordered -Chicken Tandoori: It was tender juicy.tasty! Just how Chicken Tandoori has to be! #Succullent! -Chicken Triple Noodles: Desi Chinese with an authentic touch! The noodles were soft and perfectly cooked (with one bite u can feel the enriched quality of the noodles different dan wat we encounter at local Chinese restaurants). The quantity was good and it had premium vegetables like broccoli, zucchini etc. -The Gulab Jamun Parfait: One of the most beautiful desserts I have come across. The dish comprises of Gulab jamun, Whipped Cream, ice-cream and etc, etc. Everything priced at only INR 170 is really a good deal! Common points: each and every dish we ordered was artistically platted and beautifully presented! Perhaps making it one of the Insta Worthy restaurant! Do visit and try this place. Highly recommended! We will be surely visiting the place again to try other delicacies listed on the menu!