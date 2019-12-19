Got A Passion For Good Food And Craft Beer? Be Sure To Check Out This Place

The minute I stepped into the Effingut Pune outlet, I immediately fell in love with it and I really wished it opened in Aamchi Mumbai. Voila! The most awesome microbrewery has opened in Bandra Linking Road. We had gone there for our Christmas dinner and we had an amazing experience. Especially for Christmas, they brewed an exclusive beer called Hefty Braggot and it was one of the best dark beer we've ever had! Apart from that, we had Dry Stout (another dark beer) and American Pale Ale. Peeps who wanna go slow and smooth should avoid having dark and go for lager or pale ale. Do try their cheesy nacho chips and sausages platter, it was super yummy! The music was awesome as it was playing good old 90s music. The inside area is quite small but the outside is reasonably large.