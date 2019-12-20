Bling It On: Delhi-Based Jewellery Brand Outhouse Has Opened Shop In Mumbai

Opened up in 2012 in Delhi’s Meherchand Market, the brand was founded by sisters Kaabia and Sasha Grewal. In the past, we have seen glimpses of Outhouse accessories when they’ve come here for exhibitions or pop-ups. But now, they’ve finally just opened up their first flagship store in Mumbai, and the chosen destination is Bandra.

If you like statement jewellery, edgy ear cuffs, bronze pieces, etc. you must check out Outhouse. This 500 sq feet store is pink, plush and fabulous and a walk in is just like walking into a Tiffany’s, but one you can still afford. They make costume jewellery using different types of metal and enamel, each a bold expression on its own. The store also has a personal couture section for appointments. The prices start at INR 3,500 and go upward.