Cut-Piece Haven: This SoBo Store Sells Cloth Pieces For As Low As INR 90 A Meter

We found you a cut-piece haven in Girgaum's Sikka Nagar that you might want to bookmark ASAP. P Lalit and Co has been around since quite a long time, and is popular amongst the locals of the area for its variety of fabrics. From cotton cut pieces to ones with heavy zardozi work on them, they've got it all. The range starts at INR 90 a meter and for the quality it offers, we feel it is definitely worth it. The shop also keeps readymade kurtas for regular use, and they start from INR 500 onward. They've got plains, geometric and floral prints, and monochromes in it. In case you're looking for tunics and leggings, you'll get them here. And the best part is that the staff's really friendly and helps you choose the best amidst all the pretty options. We'd highly recommend this tiny store and if you end up going there, and liking (or buying something) all you've gotta do is thank us!