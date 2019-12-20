Love Shawarma? Visit This Outlet In Thane For Their Yum Chicken Wraps!

Shawarma, a popular comfort food, is a wrap usually filled with sauce, salad and sliced roasted marinated chicken. Different variations are available depending on the region and outlet. It is a middle eastern cuisine but is very rapidly taking over the taste buds of Indian Non - Vegetarian Eaters. Nusta Kitchen, a small outlet, which was initially opened only for delivery, has now started offering to dine-in services. It is famous for its Shawarma & Momos. They have seating space for just 5-6 people. It is located near Harinivas Circle. They serve veg and non-veg options in Shawarma and Momos Best Shawarmas here - Spicy Chicken Shawarma, Paneer Shawarma, Schezwan Paneer Shawarma. Best Momos - Simply steamed, Chilli Cheese Best Biryani - Chicken Dum Biryani Tikka - Butter Glazed Kalimiri Tandoor, Paneer Tikka, Paneer Satay.