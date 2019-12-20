Small & Chic: This Jewellery Kiosk Is Just What You've Been Looking For

Growel's 101 is one of the prettiest malls our city has, not just because of its colour scheme (we're suckers for pinks and blues), but because it houses homegrown brands that are all equally pretty in their own different ways. On the ground floor of Growel's, we found a small kiosk (its permanent, don't worry) called Pearl Imitation Jewellery that houses the prettiest of studs and jhumkas. You'll find pearls in different sizes here at an affordable range of INR 450. You know us, we raided it and picked up some cool options, one of them being our favourite, which was a rose petal shaped stud to go with a sleeveless white dress. They've also got Indian designs in studs and there are pretty kundan jhumkas from INR 1, 500 onward. We bought two pairs for ourselves and still regret not getting more. We'd say, pick up your favourite options to match your favourite clothes!