Customise It! This Dadar Shoe Store Does Made-To-Order Shoes For Larger Feet

While exploring Dadar West, we came across Perfect Shoes, a factory priced shoe store. The store is larger than it looks, and extends inwards with rows of shoes lining the walls. You'll find both men's and women's shoes here, and the range is extensive. For women, their sandals range from the every day comfort wear to edgy gladiator-style wedges and blinged-out heels. Men will find loafers and lace-ups in a variety of styles. What's really great is that the shoes are fully customisable - they'll customise as per your fit, design and taste too! They also offer free shoe repair service on all their shoes for 60 days.