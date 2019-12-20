Spa Day For Your Fave Pooch At This Bandra Doggie Spa

We all have a special place in our hearts for our pet babies. And if you're favourite pooch is in need of some TLC, head to this doggie spa in Bandra.

Tail Waggers is a pet spa that offers a range of pet grooming services for your favourite doggie. They offer everything from haircuts, doggie baths and shampooing, nail trimming, doggie pedicures, paw massages and more. This is especially important for high maintenance dogs like poodles as it's tough to groom them in the care of your home. If you want your pooch to be pampered they also offer shampoos that are packed with moisturising ingredients like lavender, ylang ylang and tea tree oil. They offer grooming packages as well: shampoo, blow dry, ear cleaning, nail clipping and hair grooming for INR 1850 for smaller dogs and for larger dogs it would cost you around INR 2050 to INR 2150.

So if you're doggie is in need of some TLC and a little extra love, we suggest you look them up.



